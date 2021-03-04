ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings March 2.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their preliminary hearings and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 5.
- Danielle Marie Coudriet, 22, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nathan Anthony Chaplain, 33, of Wilcox, who is charged with possession of marijuana the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, loitering and prowling at night time, trespassing and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
- Amanda Noelle Earnest, 33, of Ridgway, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals.
- Brian Matthew Luszik, 53, of Emporium, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
- Joseph George Sabatose, 56, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by deception – false impression.
Held for court
- Damian Tristan Annis, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft from a motor vehicle.
WithdrawnCharles Eugene Carlson, 39, of St. Marys, who was charged with simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief by damaging property.