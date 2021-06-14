ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over three preliminary hearings June 8.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 2.
- Thomas Patrick Struble, 61, of Kersey, who is charged with three second-degree misdemeanor counts of simple assault, driving under in the influence/incapable of driving safely and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Vincent Daniel Lenze Jr., 55, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation.
- Troy L. Lewis, 46, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft involving funds. Bail is set at $2,000.