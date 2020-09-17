ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Sept. 15.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 5.
Hearings waived
- Nathaniel Anthony Poirier, 36, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Sean J. Gorman, 54, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Deric Vincent Haight, 40, of Byrnedale, who is charged with theft.
- Brian Gray Hastings, 33, of Austin, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Cassidee Raeann Uhl, 27, of Kersey, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Misty Lynn Rutz, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Donald Dolan Witherite, 39, of Luthersburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
- Seth Ivan Rung, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kimberly Jean Hostler, 46, of Emporium, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ryan Robert Roidt, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment.
Hearings held
- Courtney Lynn Daniels , 25, of Erie, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail is set at $5,000.
- Kasey Marie Fourness, 29, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
Hearings continued
- Travis Lee Smithmyer, 27, of Port Allegany, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brian Michael Frain, 36, of Avonmore, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.