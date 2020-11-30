ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Nov. 24.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 4, 2021.
Hearings waived
- Treavus Mitchelle Seawright, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with loitering and prowling at night time. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Ashley Marie Pierce, 32, of Emporium, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Austin Alan Krone, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Autumn Rose Sidelinger, 36, of Byrnedale, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
- Ryan Ander Nester, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Wendy Lynn Celinski, 47, of Falls Creek, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Yvette Lynn Meyer, 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with forgery, conspiracy and theft by unlawful taking, moveable property. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Caitlin Marie Ambuski, 20, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Zachary Michael Hoyt, 31, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Savanna Lindsey Simons, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alan Francis Fox, 52, of St. Marys, who is charged with stalking and harassment. Bail is set at $15,000.
Held for court
- David Franklin Hill, 74, of St. Marys, who is charged with six third-degree felony charges of child pornography.
- Drake Anthony Meyer, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
Hearing held
Craig Stephen Holterback, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.