ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Tuesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug 3.
Hearings waived
- Khalil Unique Murray, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with corruption of minors. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Danielle Marie Geiser, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Jeffrey David Huey Sr., 45, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
- Cody Allen Moore, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with tampering with evidence, fleeing police, providing false identification to police and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Mollie Nicole Myers, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Yvette Lynn Meyer, 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Meyer is also charged with traffic violations in a separate case. Bail was set at $3,000.
- Steven Robert Kline, 20, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.
- Cody Allen McLaughlin, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.
- Theodore Michael Carlson II, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.
Withdrawn
- Robert W. Dietz, 57, of Kersey, who is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting.
- Jacob Anthony Dietz, 22, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by engaging in fighting.
Hearing continuedKaci Lynn Johnson, 27, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking.