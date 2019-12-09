ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following cases Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Jan. 6.
- Lee Eric Edwards, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Andy Joe Cherry, 31, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving unsafely, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Raymond Andrew Benjamin, 18, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Alan Paul Erich, 52, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Preliminary arraignments, Dec. 3
- Scott David Geitner, 51, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving unsafely and with a suspended or revoked license, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500. Geitner’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17.
- Willard Joseph Kennedy III, 41, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft and receiving stolen property. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. Kennedy’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan 7.
- Scott Allen Terwilliger, 47, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving unsafely, careless and reckless driving, speeding and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500. Terwilliger’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17.
Preliminary arraignments, Dec. 4
- Jessica Marie Amacher, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and careless driving. Amacher is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $2,500.
- Alexander Ray Reed, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17.
- Raeann Lee Chatfield, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with making terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. Chatfield is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
- Bradley Allen Harvey, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Harvey is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.