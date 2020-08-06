ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.
Hearings waived
- Samantha Rose Anderson, 19, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft.
- Jessica Lee Caldarelli, 36, of Weedville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension or prosecution by providing false information. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Justin Matthew Pickett, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault, harassment and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $7,500.
Hearings held
- Vinnie Michael Allegretto, 25, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearing continued
- Robert John Moriarty Jr., 59, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Charles Eugene Carlson Jr., 38, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing and simple assault.
- Kimberly Ann Carlson, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing and simple assault.
- Austin Taylor Douglas, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault.
- Sierra Leeann Akers, 22, of Kane, who is charged with criminal trespassing and simple assault.
- Alicia Renee Kulp, 31, of Kane, who is charged with simple assault.
- Tiffany Marie Vanetten, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault.