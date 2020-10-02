ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Sept. 29.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Nov. 2.
Hearings waived
- Brian Michael Frain, 36, of Avonmore, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving without a license and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.
- Anthony Christopher Rossino, 24, of Kersey, who is charged with impersonating a public servant.
- David Mathew Krivonyak, 38, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Colby Lee McCandless, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with receiving stolen property, possessing a prohibited firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $15,000.
Hearing heldTravis Lee Smithmyer, 27, of Port Allegany, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.