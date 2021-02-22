ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 16.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas March 1.
- Dale Anthony Spangler, 64, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Lacey Ann Gregori, 30, of Weedville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Kenneth Allen Jackson, 39, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Adam Glenn Gerg, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded weapon and traffic violations.
- Nicklas Scot Vanvoorhis, 22, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Michael William Brennen, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving impaired, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Courtney Lynn Daniels, 25, of Erie, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Rodger Dale Miles, 58, of Philipsburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Steven Anthony Clark, 36, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.
- Ngoc Bui, 51, of Cranberry Township, who is charged with criminal mischief and harassment.
Withdrawn
Nyssa Leigh Benninger, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.