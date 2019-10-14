ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 8.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Nov. 4.
- Christy Rene Moonan, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- Eugene V. Flynn, 68, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Alan Michael Burke, 28, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
- Joshua Laverne Constable, 37, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Cathy Diane Gauthier, 49, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, six felony counts of conspiracy, four felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and four felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility. Gauthier is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- William James Thompson Jr., 45, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, speeding and careless driving.
- Edward Adam Robuck, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- Tamara Ann Thompson, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Thompson is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Gary Lavern Hanes, 42, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations. Hanes is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Withdrawn
- Dean M. McClain, 47, of St. Marys, who was charged with theft.
- Rose Marie Hulings, 51, of Kane, who was charged with theft.