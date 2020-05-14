ST MARYS — Magisterial District Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings May 12.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway June 1.
Hearings waived
- Sarah Angeline Petitt, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. Petitt is also charged with retail theft, conspiracy, theft by deception and receiving stolen property in separate cases.
- Seth Emery Galbraith, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Hearings held
- David Merle Cooney, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with fleeing police, careless driving and speeding.
- Eric James Ditzler, 29, of Coudersport, who is charged with retail theft.
- Ashley Elizabeth Bowley, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.
- Brian Michael Frain, 35, of Avonmore, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving without a license and traffic violations.
Hearing continued
- Brandy Jo Simbeck, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with disorderly conduct by hazardous or physical offense, disorderly conduct by making unreasonable noise and calling 911 for non-emergent reasons. Simbeck's hearing was continued and will be held June 18.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Erica Lynn Carpin, 27, of Emporium, who is charged with writing bad checks. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.