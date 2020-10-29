ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 27.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Dec. 7.
Hearings waived
- Anthony Joseph Resch, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness and similar misconduct. Resch is also charged with retail theft. Bail is set at $7,500.
- Margaret Ann Wisor, 41, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail is set at $15,000.
- Timothy Brian Pesce, 39, of Dagus Mines, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $3,000.
- James William Bullers, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with providing false identification to police and traffic violations. Bail is set at $1,000.
Hearing held
Michael Dale Shick, 29, of Brentwood, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.