ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings July 13.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 2.
- Casey Lynn Johnson, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with making a false report – falsely incriminating another person.
- Daniel Alfred Kopp, 64, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for a traffic violation.
- Donald Craig Penfield Jr., 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with two counts of invasion of privacy – view, photograph, etc. a person without consent.
- Michael B. Nappe, 72, of St. Marys, who is charged with 30 third-degree felony counts of child pornography.
- David Mancuso Jr., 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Christopher M. Little, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Seth Emery Galbraith, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and cited for harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings continued
- Stevie Nicole Mann, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic courtJeremy Aaron Lyons, 24, of New Holland, Pa., who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.