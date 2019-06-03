ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings last week.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway July 1.
- Shawn James Gerg, 28, of Kersey, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, four misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, not following duties at a stop sign or using turning and required signals, speeding and reckless driving.
- Amanda Lorraine Keister, 36, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft.
- Chanel Farrah Wolfel, 23, of Kersey, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ben Allen Samick, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence, speeding, careless driving and invalid vehicle registration and inspection.
- James Elliot Eckert, 27, of Kersey, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
- Corey Lane Williams, 58, of St. Marys, who is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and operating unsafe equipment.
- Timothy Lee Close, Jr., 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Close is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Andrea Jane Horne, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Horne is confined in the Elk County Jail.
Held for court
- Richard E. Pounds, Jr., 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, conspiracy and possession of a firearm. Pounds is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Robert Joseph Wehner, 50, of Camp Hill, who is charged with theft and confined in the Elk County Jail.