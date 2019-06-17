ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings June 11.
Hearings waived
- The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway July 1.
- Mitchell Elliott Pfaff, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Pfaff is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Ty Walker Hahn, 24, Weedville, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Hahn is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Virginia Anne Weaver, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault, harassment and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James M. Sorg, 45, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and disregarding a traffic lane.
- Lloyd Ernest Rairdan, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with using marijuana and the use/posession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail hearings held
- Vinnie Michael Allegretto, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with smelling or inhaling a toxic substance, driving under the influence and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.