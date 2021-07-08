St. Marys magistrate photo for online
ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings July 6.

Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 8.

  • Devin James Valentine, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • George Gerard Cheatle, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Tammy Marie Vanatta, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely and cited for several traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.

Hearings continuedJames Fran Minderler Jr., 27, of Port Allegany, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

WithdrawnDeanna Gen Prechtl, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $5,000.

