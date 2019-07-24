ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys presided over several preliminary hearings July 16.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 5.
- Joshua Michael Hanes, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.
- Savanna Lindsey Simons, 27, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for court
- Yvette Lynn Meyer, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving, unlawfully operating an ATV in a careless way and other traffic violations. Meyer is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Kristine Lenora Friday, 49, of Weedville, who is charged with six second-degree felony counts of forgery, 51 third-degree felony counts and 88 misdemeanor counts of access device fraud, seven misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and one third-degree misdemeanor count of possessing a known counterfeit device.
- Joseph Louis Bauer, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Courtney Ann Abrahamson, 29, of Emporium, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Abrahamson is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Levi James Meyer, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence, reckless and careless driving and traffic violations.
- Alice Ann Smith, 58, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence, reckless and careless driving and traffic violations.
- Brandon Alexander Penfield, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief. Penfield is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Vernon Randall Pierce Jr., 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moved to traffic court
Jessica Ann Hayes, 41, of Emporium, who is charged with involvement in an accident with an unattended vehicle and a traffic violation.