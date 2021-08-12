ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Aug. 10.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 30.
- Patricia Lee Pistorio, 43, of Penfield, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Rory Scott Bennett, 63, of Driftwood, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,000.
- Jennifer Diane Shaw, 41, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft – making merchandise.
- Stephanie Ann Schatz, 34, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft – making merchandise.