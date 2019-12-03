ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Nov. 26.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 6.
- Nathan Anthony Chaplain, 32, of Wilcox, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Christopher Charles Krug, 55, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Kevin Richard Straub, 56, of Byrnedale, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Cody Joe Porter, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Deanna Sue Thompson, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Jeremiah James Deemer, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Deemer is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 unsecured bail.
- Kevin Daniel Hoy, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving unsafely and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Elizabeth Ann Agosti, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless and reckless driving, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
- Carl Edwin Dippold, 64, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Chelsea Ann Micale, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Micale is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Robert David Uber, 53, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Unsecured bail was set at $2,500.
Held for court
- Christopher Allen Waggett, 42, of Butler, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended license and careless driving. Unsecured bail was set at $7,500.
Preliminary arraignment
- Joshua Ivan Hakes, 33, of Bradford, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Wendy Marie Ellis, 40, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and several traffic violations. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-trafficChristina Marie Uber, 33, of Emporium, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Uber is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.