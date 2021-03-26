ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings Tuesday.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 3.
- Dakota Michael Depto, 19, of Kane, who is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $7,500.
- Isaiah John Krise, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. Bail is set at $25,000.
- Tamaran Jane Greenman, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and traffic citations. Bail was set at $7,500.
Moved to
non-traffic court
- Timothy James Jordan, 25, of Huntingdon, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. Bail is set at $2,500.
- Carrie J Cherry, 43, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with writing bad checks and disorderly conduct.
- Alisha Dawn Lowe, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $3,000.