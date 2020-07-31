St. Marys magistrate photo for online
ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Sept. 4.

Hearings waived

  • Jeremiah Matthew Schuler, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail is set at $5,000.
  • Levi Isaac Ralph Anderson, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and traffic violations.
  • Ariana Michael Schloder, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.
  • Andy Joseph Conner Jr., 26, of Kane, who is charged with making a false statement under penalty and disorderly conduct.
  • Nathan Paul Wood, 39, of Lanse, who is charged with writing a materially false written statement, making a false statement under penalty and disorderly conduct.
  • John Elliott Evers, 52, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
  • David Benjamin Schneider, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a traffic violation.
  • Seth Ryan Sharp, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $150,000.

Hearings held

  • Kaci Lynn Johnson, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking.
  • Breanna Marie Uhl, 27, of Force, who is charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.

Held for court

  • David Eugene Moore Jr., 27, of DuBois, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $10,000.
  • Mollie Nicole Myers, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $150,000.

Hearings continued

  • Derrik Thor Hollabaugh, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail is set at $10,000.
  • Harriet Nina Overturf, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.

Withdrawn

Jane Louise Casher, 59, of Radcliff, KY, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.

