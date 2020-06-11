ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings recently.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway July 6.
Hearings waived
- Jason J. Mildrew, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communication facility. Bail is set at $5,000.
- Frederick Michael Moore, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft.
- Crystal Lee Beck, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a safety violation.
- Michelle Lyn Wehler, 41, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of children and traffic violations.
- Somer Dawn Shindledecker, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana.
- James William Bullers, 22, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Nathanial Robert Hornung, 34, of Rockton, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
- Seth James Badeau, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Dylan Gary Sheen, 23, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal use of a communication facility. Bail is set at $25,000.
Hearings held
- Michael Dale Shick, 29, of Ringgold, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Angela Marie Leathers, 63, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the neglect of a dependent person’s care, aggravated assault, simple assault, furnishing false material, recklessly endangering another person. Bail was set at $30,000.
Held for courtMatthew Brian Nupp, 36, of Weedville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Somer Dawn Shindledecker, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana.
Disposition canceled Jeremiah James Deemer, 23, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.