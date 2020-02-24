ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 18.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway April 6.
- Linda Ann Samick, 37, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Thomas Jerome Mosier, 27, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Ryan Edward Hanes, 25, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information.
- Jared Cody Herbstritt, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Brad Edward Olmstead , 39, of Smethport, who is charged with attempting to flee police apprehension and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $50,000.
- Alicia Maril Sidelinger, 29, of Byrnedale, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joshua Daniels Burger, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernlia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Richard Paul Griffith, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Michael James Vandyne, 34, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Sarah Angeline Petitt, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property. Bail was set at $5,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Peggy Gene Decarli, 69, of Weedville, who is charged with theft and disorderly conduct.
- Kenneth Dean Imbrogno, 25, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with criminal trespassing, stalking and harassment. Bail was set at $10,000.