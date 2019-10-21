ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 15.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Nov. 4.
- Dylan Troy Meyer, 24, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and traffic violations.
- Steven M. Petrini, 63, of Weedville, who is charged with making terroristic threats, harassment, careless and reckless driving and simple assault.
- Caden Neil Burke, 18, of Force, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Breanna Marie Uhl, 26, of Force, who is charged with 10 felony counts of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, 10 counts of simple assault and five counts of reckless endangerment. Uhl is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Tristan Brian Edward Snyder, 22, of DuBois, who is charged with 10 felony counts of aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, 10 counts of simple assault and five counts of reckless endangerment. Snyder is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Julianna Cristine Schloder, 18, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Moved to non-traffic court
- John Byron Reese, 82, of Benezette, who is charged with disorderly conduct and making a false statement.
- Michael Joseph Fiore, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.