ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing, and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 6.

Hearings waived

  • Ashley Lynn Holterback, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft, a third-degree felony. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
  • Kristi Jo Murray, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, forgery, accessing a device without authorized use and identity theft. Murray is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
  • Kenneth John Hosack, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.
  • Cody Ray Baker, 26, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.

Hearings held

  • Devin Alan Huss, 24, of Eldred, who is cahrged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Huss is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Hearings continued

  • Brandy Jo Simbeck, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with disorderly conduct and making false communications with 911. Her preliminary hearing is continued for 9 a.m. May 12.
  • Brett Allen Chicola, 34, of Byrnedale, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. His hearing is continued for 1 p.m. April 7.
  • Alex Martin Weis, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with conspiracy and retail theft. Weis’ hearing is continued for 3:15 p.m. April 21.
  • Sarah Angeline Petitt, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft, conspiracy and theft by deception. Her preliminary hearing is continued for 9:30 a.m. May 12.
  • David Merle Cooney, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, careless driving and speeding. His preliminary hearing is continued for 3 p.m. May 12.
  • Vanessa Katherine Hays (Catchot), 30, of Weedville, who is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. Her preliminary hearing is continued for 11 a.m. May 26.

Case moved to non-traffic courtJerry Lavelle Roache, 48, of Ridgway, who is charged with making a false statement under penalty, disorderly conduct and making a materially false written statement when attempting to purchase a firearm.

