ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing, and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 6.
Hearings waived
- Ashley Lynn Holterback, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft, a third-degree felony. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Kristi Jo Murray, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, forgery, accessing a device without authorized use and identity theft. Murray is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Kenneth John Hosack, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.
- Cody Ray Baker, 26, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Devin Alan Huss, 24, of Eldred, who is cahrged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Huss is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Hearings continued
- Brandy Jo Simbeck, 47, of St. Marys, who is charged with disorderly conduct and making false communications with 911. Her preliminary hearing is continued for 9 a.m. May 12.
- Brett Allen Chicola, 34, of Byrnedale, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. His hearing is continued for 1 p.m. April 7.
- Alex Martin Weis, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with conspiracy and retail theft. Weis’ hearing is continued for 3:15 p.m. April 21.
- Sarah Angeline Petitt, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft, conspiracy and theft by deception. Her preliminary hearing is continued for 9:30 a.m. May 12.
- David Merle Cooney, 28, of St. Marys, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, careless driving and speeding. His preliminary hearing is continued for 3 p.m. May 12.
- Vanessa Katherine Hays (Catchot), 30, of Weedville, who is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000. Her preliminary hearing is continued for 11 a.m. May 26.
Case moved to non-traffic courtJerry Lavelle Roache, 48, of Ridgway, who is charged with making a false statement under penalty, disorderly conduct and making a materially false written statement when attempting to purchase a firearm.