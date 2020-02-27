ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 25.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will face their formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway April 6.
- Clay Thomas Boucher, 20, of Emporium, who is charged with making false reports. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Cody James Armstrong, 25, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $3,000.
- Harriet Nina Overturf, 18, of Benezette, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Howard J. Skok, 63, of Weedville, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, speeding and careless driving.
Hearings heldKevin Michael Klock, 35, of Brockway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.