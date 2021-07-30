ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over preliminary hearings July 27.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 30.
- Amanda Sue Wilkinson, 30, of Sykesville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Nathan Anthony Chaplain, 33, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and making repairs/selling/etc. an offensive weapon.
- Carly Selene Martinez, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Kiera Nicole Anderson, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Jody Marie Robinson, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Gary F. Gilmore, 63, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/incapable of driving safely and cited for traffic violations.
WithdrawnRobert V. Howard, 78, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Bail was set at $5,000.