ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings June 25.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Aug. 5.
- Steven Matthew Siple, 31, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. Siple is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Sindy Marie Lambert, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft and trespassing.
- Paige Marie Friedl, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Matthew McDonald, 46, of Weedville, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Nichelle Marie Curley, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Curley is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Kerri Ann Studer, 34, of Emporium, who is charged with trespassing.
- Breanna Nicole Riley, 24, of Emporium, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy. Riley is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Derik James Wonderly, 27, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.
- James Finley Pratt, 57, of Jeannette, who is charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.
- Cody James Fledderman, 25, of Emporium, who is charged with driving under the influence.
Bail hearing
- Jerome Michael Dussia Jr., 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and evidence tampering. Dussia is confined in the Elk County Jail.