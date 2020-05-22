ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings May 19.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 6.
Hearings waived
- Timothy Brian Pesce, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with four counts driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving an unregistered vehicle.
- Dawnyle Averi Small, 30, of Weedville, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license and failing to notify change in address.
- Steven Robert Kline, 19, of Kersey, who is charged with three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- John Paul Richards, 38, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Matthew Brian Nupp, 36, of Weedville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Nupp’s hearing will now be held at 10:15 a.m. June 9.
- Frederick Michael Moore, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft. Moore’s hearing will now be held at 1:30 p.m. June 9.