ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Oct. 29.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Dec. 9.
- Alex Nicole Kiesling, 26, of Brookville, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jason Daniel Smith, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with fraud, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid registration. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Gerald Lynn Hosack, 67, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment. Hosack is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000.
- Robert Amos Murtha IV, 18, of St. Marys, who is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment. Murtha is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Edward Shawn McNell, 48, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats, assault and harassment. McNell is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Amber May Osgood, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and criminal use of a communication facility. Osgood is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Hearings held
Anthony Joseph Resch, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.