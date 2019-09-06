ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 3.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Oct. 7.
Hearings waived
- Shane Allen Hulings, 51, of St. Marys, who is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.
- Nathanial Robert Hornung, 34, of Rockton, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dennis J. Rigard, 65, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, unlawful operation of an ATV, careless driving and other traffic violations.
- Brandy Jo Simbeck, 46, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Devin Alan Huss, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Tyler Charles Swanson, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment.
Held for court
- Brian Dean Reiter, 51, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
Moved to Non-Traffic
Case Association
Paula S. Newell, 43, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft and disorderly conduct.