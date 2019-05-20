ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings last week.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway July 1.
- Randy Lee Burress, 42, of Rockton, who is confined in the Elk County Jail and charged with possession with intent to deliver or manufacture, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
- Wayne George Pichler, 59, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence and speeding.
- Nicola Crystal Fritz, 38, of Rockton, who is charged with intent to deliver or manufacture, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.
- April Marie Dutka, 33, of Brockway, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with the intent to manufacture or deliver, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, the use or possession of drug paraphernalia for the purpose of growing, concealing or ingesting a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Dutka is confined in the Elk County Jail.
- Sindy Marie Lambert, 49, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.
- Del Stephen Cleer, 26, of Kane, who is charged with driving under the influence and obedience to traffic control devices.
- Paige Sanee Klaiber, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and criminal use of communication facility.
- Rodney John Dinsmore, 51, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and disregarding a traffic lane.
- Alexis Pisani, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.
Hearings held
- Zachary Joseph Dynda, 20, of Ridgway, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death, conspiracy, prohibited acts and criminal use of communication facility and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in connection with the death of Mitchel Steele Anderson on Oct. 20, 2018.