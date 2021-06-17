ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings June 15.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 2.
- Melissa Jean Pearsall, 26, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, conspiracy by endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Bail is set at $100,000.
- Erik Lee Swackhammer, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and cited for traffic violations.
- Linda Ann Samick, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Derek Allen Long, 40, of Yukon, Pennsylvania, who is charged with driving under the influence/incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $3,500.
- Andrew Cole Shaffer, 27, of Penfield, who is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, and criminal attempt – theft by unlawful taking, moveable property.
- Rhiashae Marie Celinski, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with three felony accounts of endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief by damaging property and possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $10,000.
Held for court
- Trena Jo Pearsall, 46, of Weedville, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children – parent/guardian/other commits offense, conspiracy by endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Bail is set at $100,000.
Hearings held
Stevie Nicole Mann, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.