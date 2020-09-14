ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Sept. 8.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 5.
Hearings waived
- Kristen Nicole Lenox, 29, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Jason Michael Rettger, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Unsecured bail was set at $3,000.
- Zachary Fred Shuck, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to law enforcement and public drunkenness. Bail is set at $10,000.
Hearing held
- Patrick J. Rairdan, 37, of Force, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for court
- Michael David Schaut, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Francis Patrick McCarren Jr., 45, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children.
- Kevin James Frey, 64, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $3,500.
- Darelle Jamall Close, 34, of Ridgway, who is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.