Gavel

ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings recently.

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.

Hearings waived

  • Martin Andrew Chicola, 31, of St. Marys, is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
  • Brandy Jo Simbeck, 47, of Kane, who is charged with criminal trespassing. Bail is set at $10,000.
  • Julia Faith Davis, 20, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kaleb Joshua Wilson, 20, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and not using rear lights.
  • Jeremiah James Deemer, 23, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Deemer is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000.
  • Laura Ashley Poglianich, 29, of Byrnedale, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Held for court

  • Adam Ross Curci, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with two felony counts of robbery, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Bail is set at $50,000.

Hearings held

  • Jeremiah Matthew Schuler, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
  • Harriet Nina Overturf, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

