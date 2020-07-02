ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings recently.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.
Hearings waived
- Martin Andrew Chicola, 31, of St. Marys, is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Brandy Jo Simbeck, 47, of Kane, who is charged with criminal trespassing. Bail is set at $10,000.
- Julia Faith Davis, 20, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kaleb Joshua Wilson, 20, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and not using rear lights.
- Jeremiah James Deemer, 23, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Deemer is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000.
- Laura Ashley Poglianich, 29, of Byrnedale, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking.
Held for court
- Adam Ross Curci, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with two felony counts of robbery, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. Bail is set at $50,000.
Hearings held
- Jeremiah Matthew Schuler, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- Harriet Nina Overturf, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.