ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 4.
- Malena Lynn Caskey, 30, of Byrnedale, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Oscar Christopher Jackson, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with providing false identification to police, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Edgardo Manuel Rosa, 20, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present – a felony, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespassing by entering a structure, a felony in the third degree. Bail is set at $10,000.
- David John Krise, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. Bail was set at $5,000.
- John Q. Bonfardine, 65, of St. Marys, who is charged with trespassing.
- Kayla Ann Gillen, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Bail is set at $2,500.