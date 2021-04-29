ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 4.
- Jessica Marie Hearst, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with writing a material false written statement – purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm, statement under penalty and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
- Craig Stephen Holterback, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with burglary – overnight accommodation, no person present, criminal trespassing by entering a structure and theft by unlawful taking – moveable property. Holterback is also charged with retaliation against a witness or victim. Bail was set at $10,000.
- Yvonne Maria Polaski, 49, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
- Rodger Dale Miles, 58, of Philipsburg, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearings held
- Suzanne Catalone, 55, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.
- Donald Alan Ingram, 37, of Force, who is charged with forgery – unauthorized act in writing and theft by deception – false impression.
- Eric Lee Wayt, 41, of Penfield, is charged with retail theft.
- Kristin Mertz, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.
Held for court
- Chase Matthew Meyer, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $10,000.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Rebecca Anne Cristini, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $5,000.
Hearing continuedKayla Ann Gillen, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving impaired/incapable of driving safely and traffic violations.