ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings March 30.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 3.
- Aaron Christopher Johnson, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail was set at $5,000.
- Jacqueline Ann Babb, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Lorraine Loren Krise, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
- Brian Matthew Luszik, 53, of Emporium, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and driving under the influence –incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $5,000
Hearings held
- Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Tammy Dee Lytle, 57, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a small amount/distribute, not sell.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Martin Andrew Chicola, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $5,000.
Held for courtBrian J. M. Kneidel, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.