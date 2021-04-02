St. Marys magistrate photo for online
Buy Now

ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings March 30.

Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 3.

  • Aaron Christopher Johnson, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Jacqueline Ann Babb, 37, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Lorraine Loren Krise, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
  • Brian Matthew Luszik, 53, of Emporium, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving and driving under the influence –incapable of driving safely. Bail was set at $5,000

Hearings held

  • Mariah Elizabeth Lytle, 23, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
  • Tammy Dee Lytle, 57, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a small amount/distribute, not sell.

Moved to non-traffic court

  • Martin Andrew Chicola, 31, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. Bail is set at $5,000.

Held for courtBrian J. M. Kneidel, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,000.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos