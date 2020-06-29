ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings recently.
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.
Hearings waived
- Eric James Ditzler, 29, of Coudersport, who is charged with retail theft.
- Katrina Ramie Hanes, 44, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance.
- Devin Thomas Lecker, 34, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
- Jason Paul Burkett, 39, of Weedville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Nathanial Robert Hornung, 34, of Rockton, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license.
- Joseph Guy Schaefer, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with making a false statement under penalty and disorderly conduct.
- Jay Richard Rieder, 38, of Kersey, who is charged with making a false statement under penalty and disorderly conduct.
Held for court
- Ryan Everett Sapielak, 43, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings continued
- Patrick Joseph Lavelle, 52, who is charged with disarming a law enforcement officer, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and driving under the influence of a controlled substance/driving unsafely.
- Tiffany Marie Vanetten, 24, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by deception.
- Tiffany Yvonne Hollabaugh, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft.
- Amanda Holly Chittester, 39, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Kyle Robert Smith, 26, of Kersey, who is charged with retail theft and conspiracy.
- Rylee Nicole Goetz, 21, of Ridgway, who is charged with retail theft and conspiracy.