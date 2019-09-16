ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 10.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Oct. 7.
- Oscar Christopher Jackson, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with criminal solicitation, conspiracy and criminal use of a cell phone. Jackson is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.
- Dustin Edward Dinsmore, 34, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, careless and reckless driving and traffic violations.
- Kathy Jo Hayes, 42, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
- Lacey Ann Gregori, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shawn David Myslinski, 25, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
- David Brian Huff, 54, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Christopher Michael Thrush, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without a valid inspection.
- Adam Joseph Olewinski, 21, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Hearings held
- James Matthew McDonald, 46, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless and reckless driving and driving without a license.
- Nicole M. Cocuzzi, 31, of Ohio, who is charged with theft.
Withdrawn
- Terry L. Nichols, 40, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft.
- Randon Lee Gagliardi, 25, of Kersey, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy.
- Daniel G. Hoffman, 63, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft.