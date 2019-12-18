ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec. 10.
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Jan. 6.
Hearings waived
- Jessica Marie Amacher, 33, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license and careless driving. Bail was set at $2,500.
- James Paul McGowan, 60, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving unsafely and traffic violations.
- Ralph Michael Kneidel, 61, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Troy Alan Cool, 50, of St. Marys, who is charged with stalking, simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment. Cool is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- John Scott Meiser, 49, of Kersey, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
- Raeann Lee Chatfield, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with making terroristic threats, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. Chatfield is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Bradley Allen Harvey, 28, of Ridgway, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. Harvey is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.