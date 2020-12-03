Gavel

ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Dec. 1.

The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 4.

Hearings waived

  • David Lynn Plaszenski, 39, of St. Marys, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bail is set at $10,000. In a separate case, Plaszenski is also charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and several traffic violations.
  • Seth Ivan Rung, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail is set at $5,000.
  • Seth James Badeau, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail is set at $10,000.
  • Devin Thomas Nellis, 26, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with possession of marijuana, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail was set at $3,000.
  • Kenneth Dean Imbrogno, 26, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $3,000.
  • Eric Benjamin Oknefski, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Bail was set at $5,000.
  • Adam Lee Weston, 39, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a prohibited firearm. Bail is set at $25,000.

Held for court

  • Waylon James Glunt, 27, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation. Bail was set at $3,000.
  • Thomas Patrick Ackroyd, 38, of Weedville, who is charged with aggravated assault, criminal attempt by entering a structure, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at nighttime and public drunkenness. Bail is set at $25,000.

Moved to non-traffic courtJadon Michael Williamson, 22, of St. Marys, who is charged with fleeing police and traffic violations.

