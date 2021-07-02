ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge presided over preliminary hearings June 29.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 8.
- Joseph Frank Walker, 38, of Port Allegany, Pennsylvania, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for no rear lights.
- Martin A. Chicola, 32, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Held for court
As a result of a preliminary hearing, sufficient evidence was established to send the following case to the Elk County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Sheena Ann Walker, 33, of Kersey, who is charged with rape by forcible compulsion and statutory sexual assault by a person 11 years older, both felonies in the first degree, sexual assault, corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above, a felony in the third degree, three corruption of minors misdemeanors, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and three third-degree misdemeanor counts of selling/furnishing liquor to a minor. Bail is set at $100,000.