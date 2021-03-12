ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings March 9.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 5.
- Raymond Joseph Petitt, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and careless driving.
- Timothy Gary Schneider, 39, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Elliott Eckert, 29, of Kersey, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alisha Dawn Lowe, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Alex Martin Weis, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Adam Glenn Gerg, 35, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal solicitation, conspiracy by the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
- Janel R. Betron, 43, of St. Marys, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.
- Adam Earl Hasselman, 19, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence – minor, first offense, and traffic violations.
- Michael Baloga, 39, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Held for courtMatthew Wendell Rizzo, 29, of Erie, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.