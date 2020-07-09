ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Tuesday.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.
- Jeffrey Wayne Duell Jr., 30, of Galeton, who is charged with theft by deception and writing bad checks. Bail is set at $50,000.
- Jerome Michael Dussia, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Craig Stephen Holterback, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $7,500.
Moved to non-traffic court
- Tiffany Yvonne Hollabaugh, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft.
Hearing continued
- Vinnie Michael Allegretto, 25, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearing held
- Breanna Marie Uhl, 27, of Erie, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearing canceledDavid Lynn Plaszenski, 38, of Penfield, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.