ST MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Tuesday.

Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Aug. 3.

  • Jeffrey Wayne Duell Jr., 30, of Galeton, who is charged with theft by deception and writing bad checks. Bail is set at $50,000.
  • Jerome Michael Dussia, 33, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Craig Stephen Holterback, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Unsecured bail was set at $7,500.

Moved to non-traffic court

  • Tiffany Yvonne Hollabaugh, 36, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with retail theft.

Hearing continued

  • Vinnie Michael Allegretto, 25, of Kersey, who is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hearing held

  • Breanna Marie Uhl, 27, of Erie, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hearing canceledDavid Lynn Plaszenski, 38, of Penfield, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

