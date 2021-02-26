St. Marys magistrate photo for online
ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Feb. 23.

Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 5.

  • Benjamin Michael Goodrow, 38, of Ridgway, who is charged with seven felony counts of retail theft.
  • Kelsey Rena Cavalline, 26, of Ridgway, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and a traffic violation.
  • Dylan Gary Sheen, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person and a traffic violation.
  • Shane Allen Hulings, 52, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations.
  • Cody Allen McLaughlin, 35, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft. Bail is set at $5,000.

