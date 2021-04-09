ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 3.
- Calvin James Grumley, 32, of St. Marys, who is charged with two misdemeanor counts of retail theft.
- Ryan Michael Sprague, 37, of Sykesville, who is charged with fraud/forgery and possession/sale/use of display documents.
- Caitlin Marie Ambuski, 20, of Kersey, who is charged with criminal mischief –damage property and trespassing.
- Steven Paul Vollmer, 58, of St. Marys, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
Hearings held
- Kevin James Eckenroad, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
- Austin Michael Wolfel, 23, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.