ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings April 20.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas May 3.
- Bradley Alan Vanvoorhis, 29, of Waynesburg, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communication facility.
- Timothy Brian Pesce, 39, of Dagus Mines, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations.
- Macie Marie Conway , 41, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and traffic violations.
- Lindsey Rose Meyer, 19, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Chelsea Marie Bowler, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rhiashae Marie Celinski, 26, of St. Marys, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.
- Jack Richard Shaw Sr., 52, of St. Marys, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, trespassing and public drunkenness.
Hearing continued
- Oscar Christopher Jackson, 32, of Ridgway, who is charged with providing false identification to police, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hearings held
- Austin Patrick Alpaugh, 18, of Ridgway, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, receiving stolen property and corruption of minors.
- Damian Tristan Annis, 30, of St. Marys, who is charged with 13 counts of theft from a motor vehicle.