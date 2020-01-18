ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 14.
Hearings waived
The following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings, and will be arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Feb. 3.
- William James Thompson, 46, of Ridgway, who is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernlia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations. Thomspon is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
- James Elliott Eckert, 28, of Kersey, who is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and not using proper turn signals.
- Stacy Lee Parks, 36, of St. Marys, who is charged with retail theft.
- Jason Paul Burkett, 39, of Weedville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Autumn Rose Sidelinger, 35, of Weedville, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
- Sonya Lee Meyer, 42, of Kersey, who is charged with trespassing.
- Rachelle Lee Vasbinder, 24, of Ridgway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana and fleeing police. Vasbinder is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Hearing continuedKevin Michael Klock, 35, of Brockway, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Klock’s preliminary hearing was continued and will be held Feb. 4.