ST. MARYS — A man who allegedly stole a woman’s debit card and made several purchases with it in the St. Marys area has been jailed on several charges.
Jeffery Dale Polaski, 25, of St. Marys, is charged with four misdemeanor counts of accessing a device without authorized use, three misdemeanor counts of criminal attempt to use a device without authorized use and possessing a known counterfeit device, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 6.
The City of St. Marys Police Department met with the alleged victim of access device fraud Oct. 24, who reportedly said her debit card had been used without her permission between Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 for five purchases.
Investigating, police identified Polaski allegedly using the woman’s card for four of the five purchases, according to the affidavit of probable cause, including at Family Dollar in Johnsonburg Oct. 23. One purchase was for $232.79 and another for $79.75.
Polaski was also allegedly identified using the victim’s card for two purchases — one for $270.90 and another for $106.20 — at Walmart Oct. 24, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Total restitution being sought is $817.63.
Polaski is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He waived his preliminary hearing Dec. 17 at Jacob’s office and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas Jan. 6.